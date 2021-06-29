Helen Louise Smith

Helen Louise Scott (Denty) died on June 24, 2021, at Ft. Belvoir Community Hospital. Born October 8,

1938, to Thomas Earl Denty and Evelyn Marjorie Denty (Clare), Helen was a beloved mother and

grandmother.

Helen is predeceased by her husband of 48 years William Edgar Scott and her parents Thomas and

Evelyn Denty. She is survived by her adored children, Danny Hill (Yessenia), Glenda Coleman (Bob), Sandi

Hill (Michael) and Bill Scott (Mary). She is also survived by her cherished grandchildren, Lauren Borland

(Jason), Matt Coleman and fiancé Caroline, Leah Hill, and Corbin Scott, along with her three precious

great grandchildren, JB, Caroline and James.