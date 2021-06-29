Gun brandished in road-rage incident near Colgan High School

Brandishing of a Firearm | Road Rage Related – On June 28 at 3:19PM, officers responded to the area of Dumfries Rd. and Van Buren Rd. in Dumfries (22025) to investigate a brandishing. The victim, a 24-year-old woman, reported to police that while driving southbound on Dumfries Rd. near Hoadly Rd. a blue Nissan sedan began following her and driving aggressively around her. At one point, the victim confronted the occupants of the Nissan before both parties continued driving. While at the above intersection, the Nissan pulled up next to the victim’s vehicle and the passenger of the Nissan brandished a firearm towards the victim. The victim contacted the police and drove away while the Nissan turned onto I-95 South and fled the area. At no time were shots fired during the incident. The only suspect description is a black woman with her hair in a ponytail.

Authorities are also looking into a second road-rage incident. This one is unrelated to the first.

It happened on Sunday in the area of Linton Hall Road and Bristow Center Plaza, a busy shopping center that’s home to a Harris Teeter grocery store. The victim said a silver Honda pulled up and started driving aggressively, police said.

When the two vehicles stopped, one driver pulled out a gun and placed it on the dashboard. No shots were fired, and no one was injured.

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