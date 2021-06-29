Gun brandished in road-rage incident near Colgan High School

Police in Prince William County is investigating a road rage incident that led to a firearm being brandished near a local high school.
The 24-year-old female victim was driving near Colgan High School on Monday afternoon, at the intersection of Route 234 and Hoadly Road near Dale City. A sedan began following her and driving aggressively around her. At one point, while the victim was stopped, the driver of the blue sedan pulled up and brandished a gun, police said.
More from Prince William police:
Brandishing of a Firearm | Road Rage Related – On June 28 at 3:19PM, officers responded to the area of Dumfries Rd. and Van Buren Rd. in Dumfries (22025) to investigate a brandishing. The victim, a 24-year-old woman, reported to police that while driving southbound on Dumfries Rd. near Hoadly Rd. a blue Nissan sedan began following her and driving aggressively around her. At one point, the victim confronted the occupants of the Nissan before both parties continued driving. While at the above intersection, the Nissan pulled up next to the victim’s vehicle and the passenger of the Nissan brandished a firearm towards the victim. The victim contacted the police and drove away while the Nissan turned onto I-95 South and fled the area. At no time were shots fired during the incident. The only suspect description is a black woman with her hair in a ponytail.
Authorities are also looking into a second road-rage incident. This one is unrelated to the first.
It happened on Sunday in the area of Linton Hall Road and Bristow Center Plaza, a busy shopping center that’s home to a Harris Teeter grocery store. The victim said a silver Honda pulled up and started driving aggressively, police said.
When the two vehicles stopped, one driver pulled out a gun and placed it on the dashboard. No shots were fired, and no one was injured.
More from Prince William police:
Brandishing of a Firearm | Road Rage Related – On June 26 at 5:10PM, officers responded to the intersection of Linton Hall Rd. and Bristow Center Plaza in Bristow (20136) to investigate a brandishing. The victim, a 47-year-old man, reported to police that while driving on Linton Hall Rd. he observed a silver colored Honda rapidly approach from behind. The victim began to change lanes when he observed the Honda already in the lane and quickly re-entered his lane. The two vehicles continued driving and soon after were stopped next to each other at the above intersection. When the victim attempted to confront the driver of the Honda, the suspect retrieved a firearm from under the driver’s seat and placed it on the dashboard of his vehicle. Both vehicles drove away when the traffic signal changed, and the victim eventually contacted the police. At no time were shots fired or was there any verbal contact between the victim and the suspect.
Suspect Description:
A black male wearing a blue collared shirt