Cooling centers to open in Prince William as mercury to near triple digits

It’s going to be hot enough outside on Wednesday for the Prince William County government to open cooling centers.

Those who are homeless and need shelter from the heat can visit the drop-in center at the Dr. A.J. Ferlazzo Building, located at 15941 Donald Curtis Dr., Woodbridge, VA 22191, which will offer expanded hours tomorrow until 6 p.m.

Prince William County offers resources to assist members of the public in staying cool when temperatures reach 95 degrees or higher. Tomorrow, Wednesday, June 30, due to the forecasted high temperature of 97 degrees, with heat index values anticipated to be as high as 102 degrees, any member of the public who needs to seek shelter from the heat can visit a Prince William County library from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Here’s the forecast:

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 96. Heat index values as high as 103. South wind 5 to 7 mph.

Wednesday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 9pm and 3am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 3pm. High near 91. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday Night

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 70. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Friday

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 80. Chance of precipitation is 80%.