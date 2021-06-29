3 key Manassas railroad crossings to close next week

Manassas commuters will need to find another way around some key railroad crossings next week.

The first of three closures will take place on Tuesday, July 6.

The first is the crossing on Wellington Road, near Jennie Dean School. Drivers will need to use Center Street (Route 28) or Prince William Street to get around the closure.



The second will be at nearby Ashton Avenue, near the Ashton Family Restaurant. Drivers should use Route 28 to Cockrell Road to avoid the closure.

And the third and final closure will take place on Wednesday, July 7, at the railroad crossing on Godwin Drive. Drivers will need to take Ashton Avenue or Wellington Road to get around the closure.

The closures come as Norfolk-Southern is performing maintenance on the railroad.