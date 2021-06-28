Reward offered for suspect wanted after death threats made via text

Prince William County
Strangulation | Malicious Wounding | Threats by Electronic Means *REWARD
On June 23 at 4:44PM, officers responded to investigate threatening messages that were reported to have occurred at the Bayvue Apartments located in the 1300 block of Bayside Ave. in Woodbridge (22191) on May 28. While investigating, officers determined that an assault occurred prior to the messages being sent and detectives with the Special Victims Bureau assumed the investigation.
The victim, a 44-year-old woman, reported to police that on May 26, while at the above address, a verbal altercation escalated when an acquaintance, identified as the accused, struck her with a glass bottle. During the altercation, the accused grabbed the victim’s throat before striking and kicking her several times.
The parties eventually separated. On May 28, the accused sent the victim messages threatening to kill her and her family. The victim eventually responded to the police station to report the incidents. The victim reported she sustained significant injuries during the altercation. While investigating, detectives were made aware of a separate attempted burglary incident that occurred on May 10.
The investigation into the attempted burglary revealed that the accused damaged the victim’s front door while trying to gain entry into the residence. No entry was made, and no property was reported missing. Following the investigations, arrest warrants were obtained for the accused, identified as Terrance Lemartre WRIGHT. In partnership with the U.S. Marshals Service, a $2,000 reward has been offered for any information leading to the apprehension of the individual sought in connection to this incident.
More information will be released when available. The investigation continues.
Wanted: [Photo from December 2016]
Terrance Lemartre WRIGHT, 41, of the 4700 block of Headrick Ln. in Woodbridge
Described as a black male, 5’8”, 220lbs., with black hair, brown eyes, and tattoos on his neck and both arms
Wanted for strangulation, malicious wounding, threats by electronic means, and attempted burglary
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703.792.7000 or submit a webtip to: pwcva.gov/policetip.
Stafford County
BREAKING AND ENTERING
Bellows Avenue, 6/27, 9:08 p.m. Deputies responded to Olde Forge subdivision for what was reported as a vandalism. Deputy D.T. Aubrecht determined Danzel Maynor, 23, of Stafford, had tried to force his way into the townhome during a disturbance with the homeowner at the front door. Maynor then punched the plate glass window in the door, breaking one of the panes of glass. Maynor was charged with breaking and entering and assault and held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $1,000 secure bond.
CHILD NEGLECT
Sky Terrace subdivision, 6/26, 7:08 p.m. Deputies responded to the subdivision for a found three- year-old child. The investigation revealed that neighbors had found the child and attempted to locate a guardian for approximately 45 minutes without success. Deputies soon located Shalika Taylor, 27, in the area and determined she was the custodian for the child. Taylor had slurred speech and bloodshot eyes. She was subsequently arrested for felony child endangerment and public intoxication. Taylor was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $1,500 bond. Child Protective Services was notified and the child was turned over to his father.
DUI
Jefferson Davis Highway/Hope Road, 6/26, 1:15 a.m. Deputy F.A. Martinez stopped a vehicle in this area for speeding. Additionally, the vehicle did not have headlights or tail lights illuminated. Deputy G.P. McCaulley responded to assist and identified the driver as Brennan McPherson, 23, of Stafford. McPherson had bloodshot eyes and a strong odor of alcoholic beverage on his breath. Field sobriety tests were administered and he was arrested for DUI. McPherson was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $1,000 unsecure bond.
United Nations Church International, 454 Cambridge Street, 6/27, 12:39 a.m. Deputy C.S. Haines observed a vehicle in the parking lot of the church and identified the driver as Dustin Hill, 39, of Fort Bragg, North Carolina. Hill had a strong odor of alcoholic beverage on his breath and was unsteady on his feet. There was an open container of alcohol in the vehicle as well. Field sobriety tests were administered and Hill was arrested for DUI. He was charged with DUI, drinking while driving and trespass on church property. Hill was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $1,500 unsecure bond.
HIT AND RUN
Target, 1090 Stafford Market Place, 6/25, 9:34 p.m. Vehicle owner discovered his unoccupied vehicle had been struck in the parking lot causing significant damage to the front bumper. A note with a phone number and claiming to be sorry was left on the windshield. Attempts to contact the phone number revealed it was not a good number.
LARCENY
Bass Drive, 6/27, 10:27 a.m. Resident reported that sometime over the weekend his golf clubs and golf bag were stolen from his vehicle which was parked in the apartment complex lot. The vehicle is believed to have been left unlocked.
VANDALISM
Government Island, 191 Coal Landing Road, 6/27, 3:54 p.m. Deputies R.M. Connelly and A.T. Leckemby responded to the area for a report of vandalism. Witnesses reported a suspect was painting hieroglyphics on the rocks in the quarry. Deputies located Danny Osorio-Luna, 29, of Stafford, on the trail and determined he had painted on the rocks. He was released on a summons for destruction of property.