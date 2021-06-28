Reward offered for suspect wanted after death threats made via text

Prince William County

Strangulation | Malicious Wounding | Threats by Electronic Means *REWARD

On June 23 at 4:44PM, officers responded to investigate threatening messages that were reported to have occurred at the Bayvue Apartments located in the 1300 block of Bayside Ave. in Woodbridge (22191) on May 28. While investigating, officers determined that an assault occurred prior to the messages being sent and detectives with the Special Victims Bureau assumed the investigation.

The victim, a 44-year-old woman, reported to police that on May 26, while at the above address, a verbal altercation escalated when an acquaintance, identified as the accused, struck her with a glass bottle. During the altercation, the accused grabbed the victim’s throat before striking and kicking her several times.

The parties eventually separated. On May 28, the accused sent the victim messages threatening to kill her and her family. The victim eventually responded to the police station to report the incidents. The victim reported she sustained significant injuries during the altercation. While investigating, detectives were made aware of a separate attempted burglary incident that occurred on May 10.

The investigation into the attempted burglary revealed that the accused damaged the victim’s front door while trying to gain entry into the residence. No entry was made, and no property was reported missing. Following the investigations, arrest warrants were obtained for the accused, identified as Terrance Lemartre WRIGHT. In partnership with the U.S. Marshals Service, a $2,000 reward has been offered for any information leading to the apprehension of the individual sought in connection to this incident.

More information will be released when available. The investigation continues.

Wanted: [Photo from December 2016]

Terrance Lemartre WRIGHT, 41, of the 4700 block of Headrick Ln. in Woodbridge

Described as a black male, 5’8”, 220lbs., with black hair, brown eyes, and tattoos on his neck and both arms

Wanted for strangulation, malicious wounding, threats by electronic means, and attempted burglary

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703.792.7000 or submit a webtip to: pwcva.gov/policetip.

Stafford County