Manassas Assistant City Manager to leave in July

A familiar face in Manassas for nearly 20 years will be leaving next month.

Manassas Assistant City Manager Elizabeth Via-Gossman, who worked across multiple city government departments, and served as the city’s community development director, is leading the city at the end of July.

Via-Gossman was a staple at a series of public meetings two years ago, that gauged public input on the city’s 2040 comprehensive plan. The city official also served as President of the Manassas City Public Schools Education Foundation from 2017 to 2019.

More information about Via-Gossman’s departure will be released next month, a city spokeswoman told PLN.

In the meantime, another familiar face in the city government will replace her. Matt Arcieri, who has worked at the city government since 2013 in the zoning department, will fill the vacancy. Before coming to Manassas, Arceri worked in New York City, at the local department of transportation.

More in a press release about Arcieri’s promotion.