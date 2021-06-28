2-alarm fire injures 1, displaces 10 in Stafford County

At approximately 12:45 p.m. on Monday, June 28th, units with Stafford County Fire and Rescue (SCFR) were dispatched for a structure fire in the 400 block of Potomac Hills Drive. First arriving units arrived less than three minutes later and reported heavy smoke and fire coming from the side and roof of an end of the row townhome. Units found fire throughout one townhome, as well as portions of neighboring homes. Operations were quickly moved to a defensive attack due the structure being unstable from fire impingement. A second alarm was struck, bringing additional resources to the scene. The fire was brought under control in approximately 30 minutes.

One civilian was transported from the scene to a local hospital for smoke inhalation. Their condition is not known at this time. Two firefighters experienced heat-related issues the scene but denied transport. At the time of this release, 10 people and two dogs have been temporarily displaced.

SCFR units were assisted on scene by Quantico Fire and Emergency Services, Prince William County Fire and Rescue and the Fredericksburg Fire Department. Units from Fauquier County Fire and Rescue and Spotsylvania County Fire and Rescue assisted in responding to other calls across Stafford County during the duration of the incident.

The fire is currently under investigation by the Stafford County Fire Marshal’s Office. More information will be forthcoming.