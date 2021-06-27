Plane nose gear collapses after landing at Manassas airport

A pilot had a hairy landing on Sunday night in Manassas.

At 9:45 p.m., aircraft controllers at the Manassas Regional Airport notified airport officials about a plane that had not checked in. The pilot of the plane, which had been bound airport, then made an emergency landing on runway 16L with its landing gear locked in place, said airport spokesman Richard Allabaugh.

Shortly afterward, the plane’s front landing gear inexplicably collapsed, said Allabaugh. The pilot was the only person onboard the plane and was not injured.

The pilot was speaking with Virginia State Police late Sunday night following the landing-gear collapse, said Allabaugh. The NTSB and the FAA have also been notified.

It’s nuclear from where the flight originated.

Airport officials closed the runway on which the plane landed, but did not suspend air traffic from using the other runways.

The Manassas Regional Airport, located at 10600 Harry J. Parrish Boulevard, is Virginia’s busiest and largest municipal airport.