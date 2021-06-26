Mrs. Betty Elizabeth Morgenstern

Betty Morgenstern of Triangle, Virginia passed away on June 24, 2021. Betty was born November 9, 1939 in Delaware.

Betty was predeceased by her beloved husband, Johannes Morgenstern and, three sisters: Patty Morris, Eleanor Strab, and Mikey Bonkowski.

She is survived by her son, John-Richard; his wife, Michelle; four grandchildren, Sherry Ann, Flint, Lawton, and Jessica; one brother, Danny Hitchens; six sisters, Charlotte Castro, Margaret Spears, Junior Zdziech, Sandy Riley, Josephine Mazewski, and Sherry Bonecutter; and several nieces and nephews.

Burial will be held at Quantico National Cemetery,18424 Joplin Rd. Triangle, VA 22172, 10am July 9, 2021.

“To the best mom in the world; she brought nothing but joy and happiness to myself and everyone she met. Love always, Your son.”