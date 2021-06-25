Today’s police report | Arrest made after crash kills 13-year-old

Prince William County

Fatal Crash Investigation

On June 21, investigators with the Crash Investigation Unit obtained charges against the driver of the 2002 Honda Civic involved in the fatal collision that occurred in the area of the Prince William Pkwy and University Blvd in Manassas (20110) on April 4.

The crash killed a 13-year-old male juvenile and injured three other occupants in the vehicle including a 35-year-old woman, a 16-year-old male juvenile, and a 9-year-old boy. The 34-year-old male driver of the other vehicle involved, a 2003 Ford F-250, was also treated for minor injuries.

The investigation revealed that the accused struck a separate vehicle, a 2017 Volkswagen Jetta, in the area of Sudley Rd and Portsmouth Rd in Manassas before fleeing the scene. The other driver involved in that collision, identified as a 37-year-old woman, followed the accused to the area of the Prince William Pkwy were the fatal crash occurred.

No injuries and minor damage were reported in the initial crash. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Edward Yojan AGUIRRE BENITEZ, was charged.



Charged on June 21: [No Photo Available]

Edward Yojan AGUIRRE BENITEZ, 34, of 12560 Erroll Ln in Bristow

Charged with reckless driving, hit & run, and no operator’s license

Court Date: September 20, 2021 | Status: Released on Summons

Identified:

The deceased occupant in the 2002 Honda Civic was identified as a 13-year-old male juvenile of Bristow

Malicious Wounding

On June 23 at 8:57PM, officers responded to Lustine Toyota located at 14227 Jefferson Davis Hwy. in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers located the victim, a 34-year-old man, suffering from a stab wound.

The victim was flown to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The investigation revealed that while outside of the business, the victim and an acquaintance, later identified as the accused, were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated. During the encounter, the accused retrieved a knife and stabbed the victim who then ran inside the business.

The accused initially followed the victim inside the business before returning outside where he was detained by officers. While investigating, officers determined that the accused was intoxicated. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Hasuan FERNANDEZ, was arrested.

Arrested on June 23: [No Photo Available]

Hasuan FERNANDEZ, 24, of 4904 Kraft Ct. in Woodbridge Charged with malicious wounding and intoxicated in public Court Date: Pending | Bond: Unavailable

Commercial Burglary

On June 22 at 11:05AM, officers responded to Queenly Nails located at 17189 Wayside Dr. in Dumfries (22026) to investigate a burglary. Earlier that morning, officers responded to Southbridge Plaza and determined the back door to the above business was unsecured. At that time officers were unable to determine if entry was made into the business. Later that morning, the store manager responded to the location and found that entry was made into the business through the unsecured rear door. An undisclosed amount of money and a phone were reported missing. At this time there is no suspect description.

Attempted Commercial Burglary

On June 23 at 9:08AM, officers responded to the Fresh Unisex Barber and Salon located at 16685 River Ridge Blvd. in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate an attempted burglary. The business owner reported to police that entry into the business was attempted sometime between 5:45PM on June 21 and 8:55AM on June 23 through the back door which was found damaged. No entry was made into the business and no property was reported missing.

Stafford County incidents

WEAPONS

Galilean Drive, 6/24, 3:20 p.m. The caller reported hearing several gunshots around 12 a.m. on June 24. Shell casings were found on the ground in the area. No damage or injuries were reported. The investigation is ongoing.

INTOXICATED PERSON

75 Staffordboro Boulevard, Staffordboro Commuter Lot, 6/24, 11:53 p.m. Deputy J.J. Yenchak observed a male walking in the area. The suspect smelled of alcoholic beverages and had slurred speech. He provided the deputy identification information that was discovered to be false. He was eventually identified as Gary Laudermilk, 44, of Stafford. Laudermilk was found to be wanted out of Spotsylvania County. He was arrested for public intoxication and providing false identification to law enforcement. He was also served the outstanding warrant. Laudermilk was held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

LARCENY

11 Village Parkway, Walmart, 6/24, 4:20 p.m. A loss prevention employee confronted a female suspect for shoplifting. She then left the business, leaving behind a cart containing unpaid merchandise, but took a bag with her that had additional items that were not paid for.

11 Village Parkway, Walmart, 6/24, 6:52 p.m. Deputy T.A. Vasquez responded for a report of a shoplifter. Upon arrival, the deputy located the suspect, Brooke-Lynn Thompson, 21, of Fredericksburg, with the loss prevention employee. It was learned Thompson went to self- checkout and only scanned and paid for a portion of the items in her shopping cart. She was stopped by loss prevention as she exited the store. Thompson was charged with shoplifting and released on a summons.