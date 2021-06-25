‘The Transmitters’ are ready to ride again with their brand of rocksteady reggae

After over a year, Fredericksburg reggae band The Transmitters are ready to take the stage once again.



The band, John Buck on bass and vocals, Alan “Mo” Marsh on percussion and harmonica, Larry Hinkle on guitar, Jay Startling on keyboards, Brian Barbre on drums, have taken time during the coronavirus pandemic to pursue other interests, not an easy idea for a band that has been active no just in the Fredericksburg scene but has been touring since 2005.



The Transmitters’ beginnings started with Larrk Hinkle’s studying of woodworking while living in Humboldt, Calif., while there he found a radio show on station KZYM called The Blue Beat Lounge which would play rocksteady groups like Toots and the Maytals, Alton Ellis, and the Heptones. Once Larry linked up with the rest of the members of what would become The Transmitters those groups would become the foundation for their music.



The Transmitters will now bring that music back to the stage, Potomac Local News talked to bassist John Buck about the band’s return, what they’ve been up to during the pandemic, and what the future holds for the band.



Why did the band choose to play again?



“Not playing anymore was out of the question. I know how much not seeing live music has affected me during this time so I can’t wait to get out there and play for people again.”



How did the pandemic affect members of the band?



“The pandemic affected all of us greatly but some members took the opportunity to step back and refocus on entrepreneurial endeavors.



“Alan has started a soup delivery company, Mo’s City Soups. It has downtown delivery just like the old-fashioned milkman. Fresh, homemade, heat to serving vegetarian & vegan soup delivered right to your front door. Larry continued making ukuleles from local wood at Hinkle Ukulele and began teaching woodworking at University of Mary Washington.



“Brian has made huge strides in his business Piper Percussion which produces custom-made drums and offers restoration. Jay has taken the time to care for his family while still keeping active in music. A recent show saw his amazing 80’s bluegrass band Love Cannon play with Keller Williams.



“I’ve taken the time to dedicate myself to the upright bass, practice, practice, practice. We are talking about practice. I’ve continued to be an active musician in the jazz scene in DC where I now live. I miss Fred very much but I enjoy being able to pop back in town for shows and to see friends.”



How has the time away changed the members of the band in terms of their music? What new ideas will they bring to the band?



“Musically, I don’t think we have changed. We are ready to just pick up where we left off.”



What will the future hold for the band going forward?



“The future should yield a recording of some kind. We have an older bootleg that we might try to make into an album and of course more shows in Fred and beyond.”



The Transmitters will hold their return show on Friday, June 25 at the J. Brien’s Tap Room which will start at 9 p.m.