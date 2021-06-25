Plane reports engine failure, crashes in Fauquier County

A plane crashed this afternoon in Fauquier County.

Virginia State Police are now on the scene and tell us:

“At 4:46 p.m. Friday (June 25), Virginia State Police responded to a report of a small, private aircraft making an emergency landing in a field in the 11900 block of Freemans Ford Road in Fauquier County. The preliminary investigation revealed the aircraft suffered engine failure. The pilot and only occupant was uninjured. The FAA and NTSB were notified of the emergency landing. The incident remains under investigation.”

We’ll update this post with new information as it comes in.