“Fixers” needed for annual recycling fair

In recognition of Prince William Recycles Day, Keep Prince William Beautiful and Prince William County Solid Waste Division will host their second “Fix-It Fair” on Saturday, October 9, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The hosts are looking for volunteers in the community with skills to repair things like jewelry, clothing, small furniture and appliances, bicycles, shoes, umbrellas, glasses, ceramics, and other portable items. If you are a “fixer” your talents are needed to make this event successful.

Fix-It events provide members of the community the opportunity to bring salvageable items for repair and subsequent reuse.

This type of service event has been very popular in other communities. Last year, almost 40 Prince William residents were excited to get special treasures repaired and bikes, electronics and lawn equipment running again. Along with recycling, repair and reuse practices help conserve landfill space and enhance the quality of our environment.

As a fixer, you will have the opportunity to share your skills with the community and that helps encourage reuse and repair of serviceable items. Fixers will be offered a stipend to cover their time and the materials they may provide.

If you would like to offer your skills at this year’s Fix-It Fair event, please send an email to [email protected] with your name, phone, and repair specialties. Customers and fixers can visit the KPWB website for more information.