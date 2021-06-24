Woodbridge Pickleball Club plays well with community at annual ‘taste’ event

Pickleball was a smash hit at the 2021 Taste of Woodbridge event in Stonebridge Town Center.

On June 12, the Woodbridge Pickleball Club booth buzzed with excitement as volunteers introduced the sport to many enthusiastic new players. The streets lined with a temporary court held a steady flow of participants who experienced firsthand why pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the nation.

The sport in popularity during the pandemic.

Players with a variety of racquet sports backgrounds have been getting in on the fun. It is a beautiful thing to witness a smile overtake a player’s face as they lay down their first overhead smash. At that moment, you know they’ll be back for more.

While power drives are regularly seen in pickleball, finesse is equally as important. The sport attracts people of all ages and abilities and has many different styles of play. Pickleball is easy to learn and described as a combination between tennis, badminton, and ping-pong. Matches may be played as doubles or singles and players do not need to purchase a lot of expensive equipment to get started.

Well-known as a friendly sport, pickleball is celebrated for the many mental and physical health benefits it provides. Opportunities to play are springing up all over Prince William County as more and more underutilized tennis courts are being converted into pickleball courts.

Woodbridge Pickleball Club members fill the courts at the Dr. AJ Ferlazzo Building and Veterans Memorial Park seven days a week, mornings and evenings.

If you are looking to try something new, connect with other local players, or just curious what all the fuss is about reach out to the Woodbridge Pickleball Club. Players guarantee once you get started, you’ll be itching to get out and play every day.

For more information, email the Woodbridge Pickleball Club at [email protected].

Jennifer Judy

WPC Board Secretary