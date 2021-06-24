No, the Woodbridge District Supervisor isn’t selling shoes on her Facebook page

A recent post on the Facebook page of Woodbridge District Supervisor Margaret Franklin had some wondering if she had entered a new line of work.

The sponsored post was showed a pair of shoes for sale. Summer slide sandals for $60, to be specific.

However, Franklin didn’t make the post, which was nowhere to be found on the Supervisor’s Facebook page timeline.

“No one from our office made the post. The account has been hacked and to my knowledge, the photo of the sandals is still up,” said Franklin.

“We do not have the ability to remove it… because we all lost access to it. Facebook is working with us to fix it,” she added.

Franklin uses her Facebook page to promote local news and to advertise upcoming events. She was elected to her first term on the Board of County Supervisors in November 2019 and has been serving since January 2020.