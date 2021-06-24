Christian Cole Cobb gently passed on June 21, 2021 into the arms of Jesus. He was 16 years old. Christian was born on December 11, 2004 to the parents of Ms. Chantee Renee Cobb and Mr. Javonte Frazier Lyle in Woodbridge, Virginia. Christian was loved, cared for, and raised by his maternal grandmother Mrs. Helen Cobb with much love, happiness and will be dearly missed by his “Mee Mee”.

Christian started attending Prince William County Public schools at a very young age and continued to do so until the day of his passing. Christian graduated from Leesylvania Elementary School, Potomac Middle School, and continued his studies at Potomac Senior High School.

Christian was a very bright, cheerful, happy, and loving young man. He was well known by his teachers, peers, and administrators throughout the school system. He also was well known for his big infectious smile and laughter. Christian is beloved throughout his community, among family members, friends and loved ones. He will be dearly missed.

Christian is survived by his maternal grandmother, Mrs. Helen Cobb; Parents, Ms. Chantee Cobb and Mr. Javonte Lyle; Siblings, Mr. Julian Cobb and Ms. Amara Cobb; Maternal uncles, Kendrick Cobb and Andre Cobb; Maternal great aunts, Mrs. Lizzie King, Mrs. Henrietta R. Cook, and Ms. Linda Cobb; Maternal great uncles, Mr. Levern Cobb and Mr. Rocky Cobb and numerous maternal cousins, Ms. Kimberly Cobb and family, Ms. Mary Ratley and family, Mr. Cornelious Douglas and family, Mr. Jonathan Cobb and family, Miss Lizzie Cobb and numerous family members. Christian is preceded in death by numerous beloved family members.