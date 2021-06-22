Today’s police report: ‘Running through the neighborhood carrying a cash register’

Prince William County

Indecent Exposure

On June 19 at 10:46PM, officers responded to the Taco Bell located at 12721 Harbor Dr in Woodbridge (22192) to investigate an indecent exposure. The investigation revealed that a customer, later identified as the accused, was inside the store when he was asked to leave by staff. As the accused left the business, he stood in front of the glass door and exposed himself. Responding officers located the accused nearby where he was determined to be intoxicated. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as John Michael ROONEY, was arrested.

Arrested on June 19:

John Michael ROONEY, 30, of 2604 Duxbury Ct in Woodbridge Charged with indecent exposure and public intoxication Court Date: August 12, 2021 | Bond: Unavailable

Commercial Burglary

On June 22 at 2:09AM, officers responded to the Pizza Boli’s located at 17197 Wayside Dr in Dumfries (22026) to investigate a burglary. The call was initially received from a homeowner on nearby Larkin Dr who reported seeing two unknown, possibly teenage males running through the neighborhood carrying a cash register. When officers arrived, they located the cash register broken on a sidewalk. During a canvass of Southbridge Plaza, officers found the rear door to the Pizza Boli’s unsecured. As officers searched the business, they observed the cash register missing. The business owner was contacted and confirmed the cash register was missing from the business. Upon reviewing surveillance footage, two males were seen entering the business while a third remained at the door. The suspects were not located. An undisclosed amount of money was reported missing.

Suspect Descriptions:

Black male, possibly in his teens, with a medium build and black hair

Last seen wearing gloves, dark pants, a grey hooded sweatshirt, a mask, and a black shoulder bag

Black male with a thin build

Last seen wearing a gray Calvin Klein hooded sweatshirt with Calvin Klein written on the left sleeve, dark pants, a white mask, and gloves

Black male with black hair

Last seen wearing a hood and a mask

Commercial Burglary

On June 21 at 9:53AM, officers responded to American Auto Salvage located at 14210 Jefferson Davis Hwy in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a burglary. The business owner reported to police that someone forced entry into the garage area and stole three catalytic converters from inside. Video surveillance was reviewed which showed an unknown individual entering the location earlier that morning at approximately 3:30AM. The suspect, who was believed to be a male, was only described as wearing gray pants, a hooded sweatshirt, and mask.

Residential Burglary

On June 22 at 2:40AM, officers responded to a residence located in the 13400 block of Delaney Rd in Woodbridge (22193) to investigate a burglary. The homeowner reported to police that he was asleep when he woke to the sound of his dog alerting him to an intruder in the home. The homeowner then observed an unknown individual standing in the hallway. The suspect immediately fled the home through a dog door that exited to the rear of the residence. The suspect was then observed running on foot across the backyard of the property. Upon checking the residence, the homeowner noted an undisclosed amount of money was missing. There were no signs of forced entry into the residence. The suspect is believed to have entered the home through the same dog door that was later used to flee the residence. A police K-9 responded to search for the suspect who was not located. The homeowner was only able to describe the suspect as a male, approximately 5’9”, with a thin build.

Stafford County

DUI

Shelton Shop Road & Garrisonville Road, 6/21, 2:15 a.m. Deputy J.J. Yenchak stopped a vehicle after observing it failing to maintain its lane of travel. The vehicle ran a red light prior to stopping. The driver, Kaleigh McKee, 20, of Stafford, smelled of alcoholic beverages and had slurred speech. Field sobriety tests were administered and McKee was arrested. She was charged with driving under the influence, driving on a suspended license, and traffic violations. McKee was held on a $3,000 unsecured bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

INTOXICATED PERSON

2862 Jefferson Davis Highway, McDonald’s, 6/21, 12:32 a.m. Deputy A.J. Deasy responded for a report of a male causing a disturbance at the business. Upon arrival, the deputy observed the suspect, Abner Velasquez Sanchez, 26, of Stafford, getting into an unoccupied vehicle. The owner of the vehicle advised that he did not know Sanchez and he should not be in his vehicle. Sanchez had glassy eyes and was unsteady on his feet. He was charged with public intoxication and held until sober at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

LARCENY

Briarwood Drive, 6/21, 7:00 p.m. A minibike was reported stolen from the victim’s backyard. It is believed the suspect gained entry through an unsecured side gate. The theft occurred sometime between June 16 and June 21.

299 Banks Ford Parkway, Lowe’s, 6/21, 10:01 p.m. A store employee reported a female suspect went inside the bathroom and removed tools from their boxes. She left the boxes in the bathroom and concealed the tools in a backpack. The suspect then left the store without paying for the items.

VANDALISM

Masters Drive, 6/21, 9:20 a.m. The basement sliding glass door was damaged on the victim’s residence. It appeared someone unsuccessfully attempted to gain access to the residence by prying open the door. The incident is believed to have occurred sometime between June 16 and June 21.

Snowbird Lane, 6/21, 4:31 p.m. The victim reported his residence was vandalized sometime between June 11 and June 21. Spray paint was painted on the walls and cabinets were rummaged through. No items were reported stolen.