Operation Dry Water targets boaters drinking alcohol on the Potomac River

Independence Day is just around the corner and people are preparing to have family fun. Prince William County Police remind residents to celebrate responsibly, whether the celebrations take place on land or on the water.

To help raise awareness among the County’s boaters and personal watercraft users, including paddleboards. Prince William County Police are participating in Operation Dry Water.

Operation Dry Water (ODW) is a year-round, boating-under-the-influence awareness and enforcement campaign. Its mission is to reduce the number of alcohol- and drug-related accidents and fatalities through increased recreational boater awareness and by fostering a stronger and more visible deterrent to alcohol use on the water.

Operation Dry Water’s heightened awareness and enforcement three-day weekend take place annually around Independence Day. This year the campaign begins Friday and runs through July 4. Prince William County Police will be out on all navigable waters in the County, including the Occoquan and Potomac Rivers as well as at parks and businesses that front them.

The purpose of the heightened enforcement component of the Operation Dry Water campaign is to deter persons from boating under the influence of drugs or alcohol. When boaters and other watercraft users choose to boat impaired, they are endangering not only themselves but also others on the water. Alcohol use continues to be the leading known contributing factor in recreational boating deaths in the United States.