Marine Corps museum summer concert series returns July 8

The Marine Corps Heritage Foundation announced the return of the annual Summer Concert Series at the National Museum of the Marine Corps in Triangle.

The series will feature three military Bands performing American hits and patriotic classics, each in their own style. The free performances will be held at 7 p.m. on July 8 and 22, and on August 26, outdoors on the grand entry plaza, weather permitting.

The series kicks off July 8 with a performance by the Quantico Marine Corps Band¸ one of the oldest professional musical ensembles in the Marine Corps.

The Band has entertained audiences young and old, everywhere from the Super Bowl to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and more. With a variety of music pieces from classic to contemporary, the Band had something for everyone.

On July 22, the United States Navy Band’s Country Current will perform. As the Navy’s premiere country-bluegrass ensemble, Country Current combines modern country music with cutting-edge bluegrass to produce an exciting and unique style of music.

Country Current is nationally renowned for its highly entertaining performances, employing seven musicians from diverse backgrounds, each skilled on multiple instruments, including the banjo, electric guitar, mandolin, fiddle, electric bass, pedal steel guitar and drums. The Band has performed for a variety of U.S. Presidents including Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump.

Capping off the series on August 26, the premier wind ensemble of the Navy, the United States Navy Concert Band, will perform. The original ensemble of the Navy Band, the Concert Band presents a wide variety of marches, patriotic selections, orchestral transcriptions, and modern wind ensemble repertoire.

Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or picnic blankets. Concessions will be available and the Museum, Store and Tun Tavern (last seating at 6:15 p.m.) will remain open until the concerts begin at 7:00 p.m. Admission and parking are free for all shows.

More information on the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation’s Summer Concert Series.