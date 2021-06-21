Woman’s hand slammed into car door multiple times during domestic assault

Prince William County

Malicious Wounding | Domestic Related

On June 18 at 3:15PM, officers responded to a residence located in the 3400 block of Wainscott Pl. in Woodbridge (22192) to investigate a domestic. The victim, a 52-year-old woman, reported to police that she and a family member, identified as the accused, were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated. During the encounter, the accused pushed the victim as he exited the home and then shut the car door on victim’s hand several times. The accused eventually fled in the vehicle and the victim went to an area hospital for treatment of serious injuries. Following the investigation, officers obtained arrest warrants for the accused, identified as Paul Hubert RAUCH, who was arrested on June 20, without incident.

Arrested on June 20:

Paul Hubert RAUCH, 57, of the 3400 block of Wainscott Pl. in Woodbridge Charged with malicious wounding

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Unavailable

Reckless Handling of a Firearm

On June 20 at 9:45PM, officers responded to a residence located in the 4900 block of Kraft Ct. in Woodbridge (22193) to investigate a shots fired call. The investigation revealed that the accused and a family member were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated. During the encounter, the accused retrieved a firearm before exiting the home and firing more than one round into the air. While investigating, officers determined the accused was intoxicated and took him into custody. No injuries or property damage were reported. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Rene Alberto MEJIA, was arrested.

Arrested on June 20:

Rene Alberto MEJIA, 41, of 4906 Kraft Ct. in Woodbridge

Charged with reckless handling of a firearm and concealed carry while intoxicated Court Date: August 12, 2021 | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond

Indecent Exposure

On June 20 at 8:42PM, officers responded to the 9200 block of Falling Water Dr. in Bristow (20136) to investigate an indecent exposure. The victim, a 37-year-old woman, reported to police that while running on the trails through the woods near the above address, she observed an unknown man on the side of the trail. As the victim ran past the man, she observed him exposing himself and making inappropriate gestures. The victim ran to a nearby residence and contacted the police. Officers searched the area with negative results. At no time did the suspect attempt to make contact with the victim.

Suspect Description:

A light brown complected male of unknown race, approximately 6’00”, around 170lbs, with a thin build

Last seen wearing a white hat, a white shirt, and blue shorts

Stafford County

ASSAULT

Republic Way, 6/17, 7:37 a.m. Deputy A.J. Layug responded for a report of an assault. The investigation revealed the victim exited the residence and observed the suspect, Lenwood Smith III, 28, of Fredericksburg, waiting outside. Smith grabbed the victim’s phone from her as she attempted to summon law enforcement. The victim attempted to get the phone back and Smith shoved her to the ground. He then fled the scene with the victim’s phone. Smith was later located by deputies and arrested for assault, larceny, and preventing a 911 call. He was held on a $500 secured bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

DUI

Washington Drive & Jefferson Davis Highway, 6/19, 6:33 p.m. Deputy J.J. Yenchak stopped a vehicle for failing to maintain its lane of travel. The driver, Christian Hernandez, 24, of Alexandria, smelled of alcoholic beverages and had slurred speech. Field sobriety tests were administered and Hernandez was arrested. A controlled substance was found in his possession. Open containers of alcoholic beverages were found inside the vehicle. Hernandez was charged with driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance, drinking while driving, and driving without a license. He was held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Leeland Road & Colemans Mill Drive, 6/19, 9:27 p.m. Deputy A.J. Deasy responded to the area to locate a vehicle involved in a hit and run. The deputy located the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop. The vehicle had heavy damage which was later learned to have been from the driver striking a mailbox. The driver, David Hardesty, 32, of King George, had slurred speech and was unsteady on his feet. Field sobriety tests were administered and Hardesty was arrested. He was charged with driving under the influence, hit and run, and reckless driving. Hardesty was held on a $2,500 unsecured bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

INTOXICATED PERSON

105 Garrisonville Road, Wawa, 6/19, 10:51 p.m. Deputy J.J. Yenchak responded for a disturbance. The caller reported the suspect, Belinda Kirtz, 58, of Philadelphia, was drinking outside of the business and threatening customers. Upon arrival, the deputy located Kirtz and noticed she had slurred speech and glassy eyes. Kirtz was arrested for public intoxication and held until sober at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

300 block of Garrisonville Road, 6/20, 3:56 a.m. Deputy J.J. Yenchak observed the suspect, Joseph Brown, 60, of Stafford, stumbling in the parking lot. Brown smelled of alcoholic beverages and had slurred speech. As the deputy attempted to place Brown in handcuffs, he resisted. After a brief struggle Brown was taken into custody. He was charged with public intoxication and obstruction of justice. He was held on a $1,500 unsecured bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

BURGALRY

Garrison Woods Drive, 6/20, 1:28 a.m. The victim reported jewelry and firearms were stolen from her residence while she was away. There were no signs of forced entry. The incident is believed to have occurred sometime between 12 a.m. on June 19 and 12 a.m. on June 20.

LARCENY

Edison Lane, 6/18, 8:14 p.m. Deputies responded for a report of a suspicious person. The victim reported she observed an unknown male on her property. The victim later discovered cash was stolen from her garage. The suspect was not located. He is described as a white male seen wearing a black t-shirt and black gym shorts.

595 Warrenton Road, Sleep Inn Motel, 6/20, 7:48 a.m. The victim reported the catalytic converter was stolen off of his vehicle while it was parked at the business. The theft is believed to have occurred sometime between 11 p.m. on June 19 and 7:40 a.m. on June 20.