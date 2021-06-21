Volunteers fan out across region to make home repairs

Several deserving residents are getting some extra help around the house this week, thanks to the Catholic Diocese of Arlington

In Prince William County, two homes in Dale City are being repaired. One home is having its deck replaced — as the older deck was unsafe and on the verge of collapse — and a new concrete walkway put in, and the other is having gutters replaced and supports added to a carport.

In the Fredericksburg area, near Massaponax, several home projects include adding an indoor ramp to the entryway of a home, deck work, installing railings, wall repair, and adding outdoor ADA-compliant handicap ramps.

The Diocese declined to provide specific addresses due to safety concerns.

Here’s a press release with more details: