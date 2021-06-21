Traffic shift at Route 1 at Potomac Creek in Stafford County

Route 1 southbound traffic at Potomac Creek in Stafford County will be shifted onto a new section of road and bridge on Thursday, June 24.

Both southbound travel lanes will remain open. But as construction on the Potomac Creek bridge replacement project enters the next phase, southbound traffic will be shifted slightly left to cross Potomac Creek using what will become the future northbound lanes on the new bridge. This shift allows crews to build the southbound lanes of the new bridge.

Message boards are being posted today to alert drivers to the upcoming traffic shift.

Traffic will remain in this pattern until the new bridge opens in July 2022.

Route 1 will remain four lanes in the work zone throughout the project. Drivers can expect periodic single lane closures in the work zone during off-peak travel times.

The Route 1 bridge over Potomac Creek is located between I-95 interchanges at Route 630 (Courthouse Road) and Route 8900 (Centreport Parkway).

Project Background

The Route 1 bridge over Potomac Creek replacement project is needed due to the condition of the existing bridge, which was built in 1930 and is structurally deficient.

The $6.9 million project is funded through the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) State of Good Repair program.

The new bridge will have four travel lanes and a slightly wider bridge deck. Around 21,000 vehicles a day travel Route 1 in the section where the Potomac Creek bridge is located, according to a 2019 VDOT traffic count.