Shaunee Kay Pitman, 69 of Gulf Breeze, Florida died on Friday, June 11, 2021. She was born in 1952 to the late Joe and Mary Smith in Springfield, CO. She served her country as a nurse in the United States Navy.

Including her parents, she is preceded in death by her loving husband, Charles Henry Pitman; and her sister, Betty Abshire.

Shaunee is survived by one sister, Joma Mangen, and one brother, Tilden Smith; her two stepdaughters, Nancy Tebell (Carl) and Mary Palmer (Jeff); two stepsons, Charles Pitman Jr., and Thomas Pitman; and five step-grandchildren (Dawn, Jennifer, Ryan, Jasmine, Charlie and Maggie).

A life celebration graveside service will be held at Quantico National Cemetery, 18424 Joplin Road, Triangle VA 22172 on Monday, June 28, 2021, at 2:00pm.

Donations are preferred in lieu of flowers.

Alzhiemers’s Association

www.alz.org

Veteran’s Memorial Park Foundation of Pensacola

www.VeteransMemorialParkPensacola.org