A violent 45 days in Prince William County, police reports show

Here’s a look at a compliation of reports published by the Prince William County Police Department over the past 45 days.

On June 17 at 6:15PM, officers responded to the Riverwood Apartments located in the 2700 block of Yosocomico Ln. in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate an initial report of shots fired…a group of individuals… gunfire was exchanged with another group of individuals who were near the playground on Yosocomico Ln. Both groups dispersed following the gunshots… a round entered an occupied residence, grazing a 9-year-old girl.

On June 16, detectives…began an investigation into a sexual assault reported to have occurred in the Woodbridge (22191) area of Prince William County…the victim’s mother walked in on a family member…sexually assaulting her 7-year-old daughter.

On June 15, detectives…began an investigation into a sexual battery…at the Walgreens located at 14095 Jefferson Davis Hwy in Woodbridge (22191). The victim, a 55-year-old woman, reported to police that she was working inside the business when she was approached from behind by an unknown man. During the encounter, the man inappropriately touched the victim as she was turned away. No injuries were reported

On June 13 at 9:47PM, officers responded to a residence located in the 3000 block of Antrim Cl. in Dumfries (22026) to investigate an attempted abduction. The victim, an 11-year-old girl, reported to police that she was approached by an unknown man as she was taking out the trash near the rear of the home. During the encounter, the suspect grabbed the victim and told her not to move while preventing her from leaving. The investigation continues. The only suspect description is a man who is approximately 5’10”.

On June 10 at 10:48PM, officers responded to a residence located in…Woodbridge to investigate an attempted abduction. The victim, an 11-year- old girl, reported to police that she heard a knocking at her second story window and opened the window to look out. As she was leaning out of the window looking around, an unknown male wrapped his arms around her and both parties fell to the deck below. No injuries were reported. The only suspect description was a male with a medium build and approximately 5’6”.

On June 12 at 5:17AM, officers responded to the intersection of Georgetown Rd. and Jefferson Davis Hwy. in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a shooting. The victim, a 19-year-old man, reported to police that he was stopped at the above intersection when an unknown man approached his vehicle. During the encounter…the suspect fired a round striking the victim. The victim drove to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

On June 11 at 9:43AM, officers responded to the 4100 block of Hoffman Dr. in [Dale City] to investigate a shooting. The victim, a 44-year-old woman, reported to police that earlier that morning she heard the sound of glass breaking in her vehicle. Upon inspecting the vehicle, she observed the rear window was shattered and a hole was in the windshield.

On June 10 at 3:00PM, officers responded to investigate a domestic that was reported to have occurred at a residence located in the 18000 block of Joplin Rd. in Triangle (22172) on the morning of June 9. The victim, a 35- year-old woman, reported to police that she and an acquaintance were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated while inside their parked vehicle. During the encounter, the accused struck the victim multiple times before kneeling on her head.

On June 6 at 2:18AM, officers responded to the parking lot of the Marumsco Plaza Shopping Center located at 13901 Jefferson Davis Hwy. in Woodbridge (22192) to investigate an assault…the victim, a 30-year-old man, was in the parking lot when he was approached by four unknown men. During the encounter, the victim was struck several times by the individuals before a patron intervened.

On June 3 at 9:30PM, officers responded t 16700 block of Mill Station Way in Dumfries (22025) to investigate a domestic. The victim, a 24-year-old woman, reported to police that she and an acquaintance, identified as the accused, were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated. When the victim fled the home, the accused confronted her in the street where he grabbed and struck her several times. On several occasions, the victim attempted to separate from the accused, who continuously pushed her down and held onto her while striking her repeatedly. The accused then dragged the victim across the road before he eventually fled the area

On June 1 at 10:09PM, detectives… began an investigation into an assault that was reported to have occurred in the area of Gordon Blvd. and Old Bridge Rd. in Woodbridge on May 30…the victim, a 35-year-old woman, and a 44-year-old male acquaintance, identified as the accused, were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated. During the encounter, the accused struck the victim several times in the face.

On May 29 at 11:37PM, officers responded to the Summerland Heights Apartments located in the 1800 block of Gableridge Turn in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a fight with weapons… a 40-year- old man, went to his neighbors apartment upon hearing the fire alarm. When the victim intervened, one of the residents… struck and bit the victim…

On May 29 at 3:09PM, officers responded to a residence located in the 1900 block of Winslow Ct. in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a burglary…While canvassing, officers observed the accused nearby and when they attempted to detain him, the accused fled on foot… after a short foot pursuit, the officers made contact…During the altercation, the accused pushed the officer and attempted to take his Electronic Restraint Device before the accused struck and bit the officer.

On May 25 at 11:30AM, officers responded to the Summertree Condos located in the 7500 block of Margate Ct. in Manassas (20109) to investigate a domestic… a 30-year-old man, and an acquaintance, identified as the accused, were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated. During the encounter, the accused struck the victim before retrieving a knife and attempting to stab the victim. A struggle ensued over the knife which resulted in the victim being cut…The victim reported serious injuries.

On May 21 at 9:25PM, officers responded to the Lake Montclair Center located at 5061 Waterway Dr. in Dumfries (22025) to investigate a shooting…the occupants, identified as a 19-year-old man and 20-year-old man, both of whom were suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

On May 11…the suspect took a 36-year-old man’s money while holding him at gunpoint and then fled in a white SUV. During the investigation, detectives obtained a photos of the suspect and his vehicle from a nearby business. The photos are being made publicly available in an attempt to identity the suspect.

On May 10 at 3:08AM, officers responded to the Bayvue Apartments located in the 1400 block of Bayside Ave. in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers located a 42-year-old man, suffering from severe stab wounds.

On May 7 at 3:22PM, officers responded to the 3500 block of Forestdale Ave. in Dale City to investigate a shots fired call. Upon arrival, officers located a 19- year-old man lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound. A good Samaritan provided first aid until officers took over. The man was eventually flown to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

On May 5 at 8:30 p.m., officers responded to… the 3300 block of Beaumont Rd. in Dale City (22193) to investigate a domestic…officers located the victim, a 63-year-old man, suffering from a gunshot wound.