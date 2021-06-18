Originals Rappahannock regional libraries embrace technology, expand resource catalog By Rick Horner Published June 18, 2021 at 5:27PM | Updated June 29, 2022 at 9:32AM Central Rappahannock Regional Library Howell Branch in Stafford County. This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Rick Horner View all posts #Central Rappahannock Regional Library #Locals Only