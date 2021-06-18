Gunfire exchanged on playground, bullet grazes 9-year-old girl

Prince William County

Shooting into a Residential Dwelling – On June 17 at 6:15PM, officers responded to the Riverwood Apartments located in the 2700 block of Yosocomico Ln. in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate an initial report of shots fired. Residents reported to police that gunshots were heard before parties dispersed, leaving the area on foot and in vehicles.

The investigation revealed that a group of individuals were near a shed on George Page Pl. when gunfire was exchanged with another group of individuals who were near the playground on Yosocomico Ln. Both groups dispersed following the gunshots, including one suspect who was observed walking away while carrying a firearm. While investigating, officers were informed that a round entered an occupied residence, grazing a 9-year-old girl.

Rescue personnel responded and treated the victim at the scene for minor injuries. While canvassing the area, officers located an unoccupied parked car and a tree that sustained damage consistent with being struck by projectiles. Multiple shell casings were located in the above areas where the groups were observed. No additional injuries or property damage were reported.

Suspect Description:

A black male, approximately 5’9”, 175lbs.

Last seen wearing a white muscle-style shirt, dark colored jeans, and carrying a firearm

Armed Robbery – On June 18 at 3:37AM, officers responded to investigate a robbery that was reported to have occurred in the area near Bayside Ave. and Mount Pleasant Dr. in Woodbridge (22191) at approximately 5:00PM on June 17.

The victim, an 18-year-old man, reported to police that while walking in the above area, he was approached from behind by an unknown man. During the encounter, the suspect brandished a firearm at the victim and demanded his property. The suspect took the victim’s phone as two additional unknown men approached them who also began rummaging through the victim’s pockets.

The suspects then fled on foot towards some apartment buildings nearby. The victim eventually reported the incident to police. No injuries were reported. The only suspect description is three males with blue/black face masks.