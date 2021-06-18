In Loving Memory

Edward “Blair” Brown

Blair Brown of Manassas, Virginia left us on Memorial Day, May 31, 2021 after an extended illness.

Blair was born at Naval Air Base, Patuxent River, Maryland to C.B. Brown and Sara Carman Brown, both deceased, on August 28, 1945. He graduated from Suburban High School, York, Pennsylvania, and American University in Washington, D.C. He read the law, an honored tradition in Virginia. Blair married his beloved wife Martha Wolfskill McClellan on October 14, 1989 in Alexandria, Virginia. He served as a deputy clerk of the Circuit Court of Alexandria before entering the private practice of law where he represented clients for almost 40 years. Blair served in the Navy and was a proud veteran of the Vietnam War where he served for 18 months as a jet engine mechanic for the Black Ponies.

Blair is survived by his devoted wife Martha, his son William Patrick Brown, his stepdaughter Shannon McClellan McAfee and her husband David; his brother Paul Sanders Brown and his wife Suzanne, his sister Sara Shelton Brown; his grandchildren Isaiah Starcher (Brown), Amelia, Aurora and Avery-Mae McAfee; and numerous other family and friends who loved him dearly.

Funeral service will be held on Monday, June 28, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 9325 West Street, Manassas, VA with luncheon to follow at Carmello’s Restaurant, 9108 Center Street, Manassas, VA. Masks are required in the church. Burial will be at a later time at Quantico National Cemetery.

As flowers cannot be displayed at the church, the family suggests that in remembrance of Blair’s life, any charitable donations may be made to one of Blair’s favorite charities: The Wounded Warrior Project or the ACLU.