Barney Ray Rish, 89, lost his battle with Alzheimer’s Dementia on June 11, 2021, at Brookdale Senior Living. Born April 18, 1932, to the late Olivia Folie and Walter D. Rish, in Wagener (Aiken County), SC.

Barney married Joann F. Curtin in August 1954. They were married for 59 years until her death in February 2013 of pancreatic cancer. Barney retired from the United States Air Force in 1973 after 22 years of service.

He then began a 20-year career as a postal carrier with the United States Postal Service in Dale City where he and Joann resided for 32 years while raising their three children. In 2004, he and Joann moved to Virginia Beach.

Barney was known for making a delicious margarita and loved golfing, grilling, and playing cornhole.

Barney is survived by a daughter, Debra R. Meadows, and her husband Dennis, of Virginia Beach, VA; son, Michael J. Rish, and his wife, Tara, of Virginia Beach, VA; and son, Ronald W. Rish of Dale City, VA; granddaughters: Lauren Meadows, Kristin Adent, and Courtney Simpson; and great-grandchildren: Rowan Adent, David Simpson, and Bailey Simpson.

Barney is preceded in death by his wife, Joann, and his son, Dennis Walter Rish. ??The family would like to give special thanks to Legacy Hospice, especially his nurse Liz, for the loving care provided to him. Burial will be held at Arlington National Cemetery with military honors.

You may offer your condolences to his family by visiting vacremationsociety.com.