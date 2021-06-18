Bailey to rename Dumfries street after African-American settlement

A road will be renamed for an African-American settlement that was founded near Dumfries 200 years ago.

Mine Road in Dumfries will be renamed Batestown Road at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 19. A celebration will be held from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. to commemorate the event. The event will take place in Merchant Park in Dumfries, near the historic Weems-Botts House.

Following the unveiling, Bailey will be joined by other elected officials and members of the Batestown Community, according to a press release.

Prince William County Potomac District Supervisor Andrea Bailey provided PLN background on the settlement.