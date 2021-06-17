Woodbridge man hits big in Virginia Lottery

A Woodbridge man is $115,000 richer today after he struck it big in the Virginia Lottery.
And for the first time since the start of the pandemic, we’re seeing a photo of a lottery winner without their face covered by a mask.
The lottery writes:
George King has won prizes playing Virginia Lottery games in the past, but they’re nothing compared to the $115,000 jackpot he won playing Cash 5 with EZ Match.
The Woodbridge man matched all five winning numbers in the May 24 drawing.
“I told my wife, ‘We hit it! We hit the Lottery’” he said as he redeemed his winning ticket at the Lottery’s customer service center in Woodbridge.
He bought the ticket at Giant Food, located at 5469 Mapledale Plaza in Dale City. The winning numbers were 3-13-14-16-31. He used Easy Pick and allowed the computer to select the numbers on his ticket.
“My next goal is to win Mega Millions or Powerball!” he said.