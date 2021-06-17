Woman, 55, sexually assaulted inside business

Prince William County

Sexual Battery

On June 15, detectives with the Special Victims Unit began an investigation into a sexual battery that was reported to have occurred at the Walgreens located at 14095 Jefferson Davis Hwy in Woodbridge (22191) on May 29 at approximately 7:22 p.m.

The victim, a 55-year-old woman, reported to police that she was working inside the business when she was approached from behind by an unknown man. During the encounter, the man inappropriately touched the victim as she was turned away. The victim confronted that man who then left the business. The victim eventually reported the incident prompting the investigation. No injuries were reported. Video surveillance obtained from the business showed the suspect entering the location before the incident.

Suspect Description:

Hispanic male, 20-29 years of age, 5’7”, 160-170lbs with a medium build, brown eyes, and dark curly hair

Last seen wearing a green hooded jacket, blue jeans, tan-colored shoes, and black facemask

Residential Burglary

On June 15 at 6:50PM, officers responded to a residence located in the 3400 block of Caledonia Cir in Woodbridge (22192) to investigate a burglary. A caller reported to police that the back gate to a neighboring residence was open. Upon checking the exterior of the residence, the caller observed the back door window was shattered and the door was open. The caller then contacted police. Officers arrived and determined a firearm and locked box containing paperwork was missing.

Stafford County

Larceny

325 Garrisonville Road, T-Mobile, 6/16, 5:36 p.m. The store employee reported two male suspects entered the store and were inquiring about purchasing cellphones. When the employee went to the back of the store, the suspects cut the security cords on four display phones before fleeing the business with the items. The suspects are described as two black males seen leaving in an older model black Nissan Altima.