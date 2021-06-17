Stafford leaders approve Downtown Stafford concept, while residents wary of more traffic

Go to Free Concert! “A Celebration of Freedom”

Free Concert! “A Celebration of Freedom”

May 2, 2026 7:30 pm -9:30 pm

Join us for a musical celebration of the USA! Patriotic tunes and songs from the heartland. This is a FREE concert for all ages! Saturday, May 2 at 7:30 pm and May 3 at 3:30 pm.

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