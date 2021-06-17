News

Stafford leaders approve Downtown Stafford concept, while residents wary of more traffic

By Rick Horner
A rendering of Fountain Park, located next to the Stafford County Courthouse (lower right), a development that could have nearly 1,000 new apartment homes in buildings as tall as five stories.

This one’s for the people who really care about local news.

Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts.

Think that’s you?
👉 Join Locals Only
Already a member? Sign in

Author