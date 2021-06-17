News Stafford leaders approve Downtown Stafford concept, while residents wary of more traffic By Rick Horner Published June 17, 2021 at 1:13PM | Updated June 29, 2022 at 9:34AM A rendering of Fountain Park, located next to the Stafford County Courthouse (lower right), a development that could have nearly 1,000 new apartment homes in buildings as tall as five stories. This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Rick Horner View all posts #Downtown Stafford #Locals Only #News