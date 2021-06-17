More local headlines to be added to our news email

I’m excited to announce that, in the coming days you’re going to see even more local news in our regular news email.

When it comes to local news, we think more is better.

That’s why you’re going to see more headlines from communities around the region, from Prince William and Stafford counties, and the cities of Manassas, Fredericksburg, and Manassas Park.

The addition of more local news into our local news email comes after we introduced a new adopt pets feature and more local ads into our news email.

The ads have added great value to our news email, as many of them pull new content directly from our advertisers’ social media accounts.

In the end, we hope you find our news email, and our website informative, easy to use and to be a reflection of the community we serve.