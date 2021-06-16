Who’s on my ballot in Prince William County? | November 2, 2021 General Election

We’re on the road to the November 2 General Election here in Virginia – one of the few elections in the U.S. this year.

While the eyes of the nation are on Virginia, our eyes are on the candidates vying to fill the seats that are up for grabs this year.

You’ll want to bookmark this post because we asked the Prince William County voter registrar for a full list of candidates residents will see on ballots in November.

Below, you’ll find that list with links to each candidate’s website so you can learn more about the positions of each candidate.

Click this link to find out in which political district you live.

Virginia Governor

Princess L. Blanding, Independent

Frankie Allen Bowers, Independent

Richard B. Clark, Independent

No website

Peter B. Doran, Independent

Brad R. Froman, Indepdendent

Raymond A. Haigood, Jr., Independent

No website

Octavia L. Johnson, Independent

Terrance Richard McAuliffe, Democrat (McAuliffe’s name was not included in Prince William County voter registrar’s list as of this publication on June 16, 2021, however, McAuliffe won his party’s nomination during a statewide Primary Election on June 8).

Timothy Clate Phipps, Constitution

Merle T. Rutledge, Jr., Independent

Randall Sousa, Independent

No website

Glenn A. Youngkin, Republican

Virginia Lt. Governor

Hyla Ayala, Democrat (Ayala’s name was not included in Prince William County voter registrar’s list as of this publication on June 16, 2021, however, Ayala won her party’s nomination during a statewide Primary Election on June 8).

Lakisha D. Greenhow, Independent

Edwin D. Payne, Independent

No website

Charles Calvin “Chuck’ Newton, Independent

Winsome Sears, Republican

Sheila “Samm” Tittle, Independent

Virginia Attorney General

Mark Herring, Democrat, incumbent (Herring’s name was not included in Prince William County voter registrar’s list as of this publication on June 16, 2021, however, Herring won his party’s nomination during a statewide Primary Election on June 8).

Jason S. Miyares, Republican

Virginia House of Delegates

District 2, northern Stafford, eastern Prince William

Gina R. Ciarcia, Republican

Candi King, incumbent (King’s name was not included in Prince William County voter registrar’s list as of this publication on June 16, 2021, however, King won her party’s nomination during a statewide Primary Election on June 8).

District 13, central Prince William, Manassas Park

Danica Roem, Democrat, incumbent

Christopher Stone, Republican

District 31, part of Prince William and Fauquier counties

Benjamin Baldwin, Republican

Elizabeth Guzman, Democrat, incumbent (Guzman’s name was not included in Prince William County voter registrar’s list as of this publication on June 16, 2021, however, Guzman won her party’s nomination during a Primary Election on June 8).

District 40, part of Prince William and Fairfax counties

Daniel I. Helmer, Democrat, incumbent

Website

Harold Pyon, Republican

Website

District 50, part of Prince William County, all of Manassas City

Steve T. “Dr. Steve” Pleickhardt, Republican

Michelle E. Lopes-Maldonado

District 51, Prince William County

Tim Cox, Republican (Cox’s name was not included in Prince William County voter registrar’s list as of this publication on June 16, 2021, however, Cox won his party’s nomination during a Primary Election on June 8).

Briana Sewell, Democrat

District 52, Prince William County

Maria Martin, Republican

Luke Torian, Democrat, incumbent

District 87, northern Prince William County, Loudoun County

Gregory Mouthrop, Republican

Suhas Subramanyam, Democrat, incumbent