Who’s on my ballot in Prince William County? | November 2, 2021 General Election

We’re on the road to the November 2 General Election here in Virginia – one of the few elections in the U.S. this year.
While the eyes of the nation are on Virginia, our eyes are on the candidates vying to fill the seats that are up for grabs this year.
You’ll want to bookmark this post because we asked the Prince William County voter registrar for a full list of candidates residents will see on ballots in November.
- Below, you’ll find that list with links to each candidate’s website so you can learn more about the positions of each candidate.
- Click this link to find out in which political district you live.
Virginia Governor
Princess L. Blanding, Independent
Frankie Allen Bowers, Independent
Richard B. Clark, Independent
- No website
Peter B. Doran, Independent
Brad R. Froman, Indepdendent
Raymond A. Haigood, Jr., Independent
- No website
Octavia L. Johnson, Independent
Terrance Richard McAuliffe, Democrat (McAuliffe’s name was not included in Prince William County voter registrar’s list as of this publication on June 16, 2021, however, McAuliffe won his party’s nomination during a statewide Primary Election on June 8).
Timothy Clate Phipps, Constitution
Merle T. Rutledge, Jr., Independent
Randall Sousa, Independent
- No website
Glenn A. Youngkin, Republican
Virginia Lt. Governor
Hyla Ayala, Democrat (Ayala’s name was not included in Prince William County voter registrar’s list as of this publication on June 16, 2021, however, Ayala won her party’s nomination during a statewide Primary Election on June 8).
Lakisha D. Greenhow, Independent
Edwin D. Payne, Independent
- No website
Charles Calvin “Chuck’ Newton, Independent
Winsome Sears, Republican
Sheila “Samm” Tittle, Independent
Virginia Attorney General
Mark Herring, Democrat, incumbent (Herring’s name was not included in Prince William County voter registrar’s list as of this publication on June 16, 2021, however, Herring won his party’s nomination during a statewide Primary Election on June 8).
Jason S. Miyares, Republican
Virginia House of Delegates
District 2, northern Stafford, eastern Prince William
Gina R. Ciarcia, Republican
Candi King, incumbent (King’s name was not included in Prince William County voter registrar’s list as of this publication on June 16, 2021, however, King won her party’s nomination during a statewide Primary Election on June 8).
District 13, central Prince William, Manassas Park
Danica Roem, Democrat, incumbent
Christopher Stone, Republican
District 31, part of Prince William and Fauquier counties
Benjamin Baldwin, Republican
Elizabeth Guzman, Democrat, incumbent (Guzman’s name was not included in Prince William County voter registrar’s list as of this publication on June 16, 2021, however, Guzman won her party’s nomination during a Primary Election on June 8).
District 40, part of Prince William and Fairfax counties
Daniel I. Helmer, Democrat, incumbent
Website
Harold Pyon, Republican
Website
District 50, part of Prince William County, all of Manassas City
Steve T. “Dr. Steve” Pleickhardt, Republican
Michelle E. Lopes-Maldonado
District 51, Prince William County
Tim Cox, Republican (Cox’s name was not included in Prince William County voter registrar’s list as of this publication on June 16, 2021, however, Cox won his party’s nomination during a Primary Election on June 8).
Briana Sewell, Democrat
District 52, Prince William County
Maria Martin, Republican
Luke Torian, Democrat, incumbent
District 87, northern Prince William County, Loudoun County
Gregory Mouthrop, Republican
Suhas Subramanyam, Democrat, incumbent