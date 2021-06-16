Long-term Route 3 lane closure in Falmouth to begin Friday

Drivers who travel on Route 3 near Fredericksburg will have to contend with a long-term lane closure.
The right lane of the highway, on the westbound side of the road, on the bridge over the CSX Railroad will close for the next five months. The affected portion of highway lies between Cool Spring and Chatham Heights roads in Stafford County.
While the lane is closed to traffic, crews will perform repairs on the bridge.
The Virginia Department of Transportation revised the closure schedule and tells us:
The right Route 3 westbound long-term lane closure will now start Friday night, June 18 instead of tonight, June 16. Starting at 10 p.m. Friday, crews will close the westbound lane for 24 hours a day for approximately a week, weather permitting.Crews will return next month, July 2021, to close the right Route 3 westbound laneagain for 24 hours a day to safely repair the bridge.
The Virginia Department of Transportation has lifted the COVID-19 protocols that restrict walk-in visitors at VDOT offices and other public-facing facilities.Also, in accordance with federal, state and local health guidance, individuals who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 are no longer required to wear face coverings at VDOT facilities. Face coverings are recommended for people not fully vaccinated against COVID-19.The agency continues to monitor the COVID-19 situation and make adjustments to protect the safety of our workers and the communities in which we work.