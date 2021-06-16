Long-term Route 3 lane closure in Falmouth to begin Friday

Drivers who travel on Route 3 near Fredericksburg will have to contend with a long-term lane closure.

The right lane of the highway, on the westbound side of the road, on the bridge over the CSX Railroad will close for the next five months. The affected portion of highway lies between Cool Spring and Chatham Heights roads in Stafford County.

While the lane is closed to traffic, crews will perform repairs on the bridge.

The Virginia Department of Transportation revised the closure schedule and tells us:

The right Route 3 westbound long-term lane closure will now start Friday night, June 18 instead of tonight, June 16. Starting at 10 p.m. Friday, crews will close the westbound lane for 24 hours a day for approximately a week, weather permitting. Crews will return next month, July 2021, to close the right Route 3 westbound lane again for 24 hours a day to safely repair the bridge.

The closure will start at 10 p.m. Friday.

In other VDOT news, the state transportation agency announced today that it will reopen all of its offices to the public following the pandemic.