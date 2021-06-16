Prince William County

Brandishing of a Firearm

On June 14 at 2:09PM, officers responded to the intersection of Liberia Ave. and Centreville Rd. in Manassas (20121) to investigate a brandishing. The victim, a 35-year-old man, reported to police that while turning onto Centreville Rd. from Liberia Ave. a silver Nissan Altima made a U-turn into the victim’s travel path. The victim used his vehicle’s horn and was able to maneuver his vehicle out of the way to avoid a collision. As both vehicles continued traveling north on Centreville Rd. in adjacent lanes, the passenger of the Nissan began waving a firearm in the air. Shortly after, the Nissan turned off of Centreville Rd. and the victim contacted the police. No shots were fired during the encounter.

Suspect Description:

A black male, between 18-25 years old, with braids in his hair, and carrying a firearm

Stafford County

Intoxicated person

20 Sanford Drive, Holiday Inn, 6/15, 3:45 a.m. Deputy A.M. Cooper responded to the business for a report of a disturbance. The hotel employee reported the suspect, Dylan Heath, 27, of New Hope, Pennsylvania, was asleep on a couch in the lobby. When Heath awoke he began causing a disturbance. Upon arrival, the deputy noticed Heath smelled of alcoholic beverages and had slurred speech. Heath was arrested for public intoxication and held until sober at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Larceny

600 block of Kings Highway, 6/15, 8:20 a.m. The victim reported his 2008 Harley Davidson motorcycle was stolen from the driveway of his residence. The theft is believed to have occurred sometime between 12 a.m. and 8 a.m. on June 15.

Smokewood Court, 6/15, 9:21 a.m. The victim purchased a vehicle and requested the dealership mail the license plates to her residence. She later discovered the license plates were taken from the package after it was delivered on June 14 at 4:30 p.m.

Dorthy Lane, 6/15, 6 p.m. The victim reported the temporary license plates were stolen off of her vehicle while it was parked in the area. The theft occurred sometime between June 10 and June 15.