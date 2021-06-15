Residents to speak out Wednesday on plan to expand Vulcan Quarry

The Stafford County Planning Commission will hold a special meeting regarding a proposed expansion of the Vulcan Quarry.



Residents of the Eastern View neighborhood, located across from North Stafford High School, have voiced concerns over the proposed 23-acre expansion of the Stafford quarry just off Route 610 in North Stafford, on which additional mining will take place. Originally opened in 1976 2001 , Vulcan now plans to build a concrete manufacturing plant on the grounds to go along with an already existing asphalt manufacturing plant.



Area residents will have the opportunity to speak at the special meeting. Over the last few months, many residents have expressed displeasure with the idea of the expansion citing issues such as increased noise due to the removal of trees to make way for the expansion.



Other issues such as pedestrian safety for children were brought up as recently as March. The concern is that the extra mining would mean extra trips by heavy trucks that worry parents about potential accidents.

The special meeting will take place on Wednesday, June 14 at 6 p.m. at North Stafford High School.



Vulcan Materials, a Birmingham, Ala. based company, operates in 30 states as well as Washington D.C. with over 62 facilities located in the Commonwealth of Virginia including the Stafford Quarry which has been in operation since 1978.



The quarry mines Amphibolite, which is a common stone used in construction, paving, and building for residential, commercial, industrial projects.







