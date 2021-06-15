No news more important than local news

I know it can be frustrating. When you go to click on an original story and, boom, there it is. A popup message asking you to become a member.

I’ve been there. Especially when all it seems I wanted to do was to read a short story about my neighborhood, get a quick update about my child’s school, or learn about a new restaurant opening in town.

I can assure you: We here at Potomac Local News love writing these stories for you.

For us, there is no news more important than local news.

Writing those short, quick, easy-to-read stories takes more resources than you think.

In today’s world of social media and corporate media, local news publishers have fewer and fewer resources in which to use to produce quality, can’t get it anywhere else local news that you’ve come to expect.

Please, consider becoming a member today by clicking this link.

You’ll get 100% access to all Potomac Local News content, and you can choose to pay $6 monthly or SAVE 10% by becoming an annual subscriber at $65 per year.

to all Potomac Local News content, and you can choose to pay $6 monthly or by becoming an annual subscriber at $65 per year. You can easily cancel anytime.

Still not convinced?