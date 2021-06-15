Prince William County

Rape

On June 14 at 12:33AM, officers responded to investigate a sexual assault that was reported to have occurred at a residence located in the Woodbridge (22193) area of Prince William County on the morning of June 13. The investigation revealed that the victim, an 11-year-old girl, was sexually assaulted by an acquaintance, identified as the accused. While investigating, officers located the accused in the Manassas area where he was taken in custody, and also determined to be intoxicated. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Christopher RODRIGUEZ, was arrested.

Arrested on June 14:

Christopher RODRIGUEZ, 23, of 5417 Taussig Rd. in Bladensburg, Maryland

Charged with 1 count of rape, 1 count of aggravated sexual battery, 2 counts of sodomy, and 1 count of intoxicated in public

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond

Sexual Assault

On June 14 at 12:11PM, officers responded to the 8800 block of Rixlew Ln. in Manassas (20109) to investigate a sexual assault. The investigation revealed that the victim, a 17-year-old male juvenile, solicited a ride to school via the Lyft app earlier that morning. During that ride, the victim and the driver, identified as the accused, exchanged contact information. Later that morning, the victim contacted the accused directly for a ride home from school. While driving the victim to his residence, the accused sexually assaulted the victim. The victim got out of the vehicle at his destination and contacted a family member who notified the police. No injuries were reported. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Ejaz HUSSAIN, was arrested.

Arrested on June 14:

Ejaz HUSSAIN, 58, of 18205 Camdenhurst Dr. in Gainesville Charged with sexual battery

Court Date: Pending | Bond: $3,500 Unsecured Bond

Stafford County

DUI

2337 Garrisonville Road, 7-Eleven, 6/14, 12:03 a.m. Deputy J.D. Hurt responded for a report of a drunk driver. The witness reported seeing the suspect vehicle almost strike two vehicles in the parking lot. The deputy located the vehicle on Cropp Road. The driver, John Hyatt, 32, of Stafford, was asleep behind the wheel. Hyatt awoke and the deputy noticed he smelled of alcoholic beverages. Hyatt was arrested for driving under the influence and held on a $5,000 secured bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Weapons

Jefferson Davis Highway & Garrisonville Road, 3:19 p.m. Deputies responded to the area for a report of a brandishing. The victim stated a red Toyota sedan almost struck his vehicle as it exited I-95. The driver of the vehicle then brandished a handgun at the victim. The suspect vehicle was not located.

Vandalism

207 Garrisonville Road, Garrison Woods Leasing Office, 6/14, 9:19 a.m. An employee reported several suspects forced entry to the community laundry room causing damage to the door. No items were reported stolen. The incident is believed to have occurred at 1:35 a.m. on June 14.