“Scarlett Awakening” from the pandemic, bringing back live rock music

“Scarlett Awakening” is something of an anomaly in the coronavirus pandemic.

While the situation has forced bands and musicians to adapt or die, one would be forgiven if they didn’t believe something in the music world could be born from the situation that birthed the band.



Formed in the Summer of 2020, the band plays a blend of classic rock ‘n roll that is inspired by bands such as Creedence Clearwater Revival, Chris Isaak, and Fleetwood Mac just to name a few. Pamela Meyer, the band’s lead singer, is what makes Scarlett stand out from others.



While John Jewell and Scott Kordella on guitars, Albert Dodson on harmonica, Rigg Wagner on drums, and Jim Scrofani on bass, all have years of experience, the dynamic is a little different since female vocals in rock are rare. Of course, there are examples such as Heart, Joan Jett, Pat Benetar, and others that have made their mark, but those examples stand out due to the rareness of a lead female vocalist in the genre.



“We decided to go in a different direction with Pam,” says Jewell. “We’re always updating the setlist, looking for songs in her range that a female could sing.”



The band has been finding success in the shows they’ve played even in a world constricted by the pandemic. This is not a surprise to Meyer. As she put it, “women love watching other women in a band.”



Scarlett Awakening is a dream come true for Meyer, who works as an artist and as a bartender in Fredericksburg. She had never played in a band prior to Scarlett and her entrance into that world was helped by Jewell who discovered Meyer through a video of her singing given to him by a mutual friend. Soon after, Jewell invited Meyer to join him for a rehearsal at Rigg Wagner’s studio.



By July, the band had enough songs under their belt to start playing live, which made the dream for Meyer a reality.



“Meeting these incredible musicians and then letting someone as green as I join in is a dream come true. Before I was just singing in the car, the shower, at school, in choir, in the theater.”



Scarlett has had to make adjustments due to the pandemic, while it’s given them time to learn and gel with each other they’ve also had to adhere to the protocols of the time. Keeping a distance from themselves and from their audience while trying to reach out to them in song.



“Things are a little different, but the masks come off behind the instruments and the people in the audience were ready to get out and hear some live music,” said Wagner.



The future looks bright for Scarlett Awakening, they’re currently working on original songs for which Pam has a vault full of lyrics. The band is also booked solid through October, so as the pandemic begins to wind down the crowds for Scarlett Awakening will continue to grow.



Scarlett Awakening will next play at the Tucked Away Brewery in Manassas on Saturday, June 19 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.





