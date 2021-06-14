Prince William County

Attempted Abduction – On June 10 at 10:48PM, officers responded to a residence located in the 1900 block of Heatherbrook Ct. in Woodbridge (22192) to investigate an attempted abduction. The victim, an 11-year- old girl, reported to police that she heard a knocking at her second story window and opened the window to look out. As she was leaning out of the window looking around, an unknown male wrapped his arms around her and both parties fell to the deck below. The victim immediately got up and ran to the front of the house where she notified a family member about the incident. The suspect was observed running away from the home. No injuries were reported. While canvassing, a witness reported to police that during the incident timeframe, he observed an unknown, possibly teenaged male outside of the victim’s second story window talking to someone inside the room. The only suspect description was a male with a medium build and approximately 5’6”.

Shooting Investigation – On June 12 at 5:17AM, officers responded to the intersection of Georgetown Rd. and Jefferson Davis Hwy. in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a shooting. The victim, a 19-year-old man, reported to police that he was stopped at the above intersection when an unknown man approached his vehicle. During the encounter, the suspect knocked on the driver’s window and demanded the victim get out of the car. The victim did not respond and began to drive away when the suspect fired a round striking the victim. The victim drove to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The only suspect description was a male, possibly wearing a gray sweatshirt.

Shooting Investigation – On June 11 at 9:43AM, officers responded to the 4100 block of Hoffman Dr. in Dale City (22193) to investigate a shooting. The victim, a 44-year-old woman, reported to police that earlier that morning she heard the sound of glass breaking in her vehicle. Upon inspecting the vehicle, she observed the rear window was shattered and a hole was in the windshield. Video surveillance footage revealed that at approximately 1:36AM, a shot was fired from a four-door sedan that was seen driving by the residence. The investigation revealed that the round entered the victim’s vehicle through the rear window and traveled through the driver’s side headrest before hitting the windshield and continuing into the siding the of the home. The round did not enter the home. No injuries or additional property damage were reported.

Stafford County

Larceny — 75 Staffordboro Boulevard, Staffordboro Commuter Lot, 6/11, 1:03 p.m. The victim reported the driver’s window was shattered on his vehicle while it was parked in the lot overnight. A firearm was reported stolen.

Larceny — 9 South Gateway Drive, Wawa, 6/13, 7:07 p.m. A store employee reported a male suspect went behind the checkout counter and stole a box containing several cartons of cigarettes before fleeing the store. The theft occurred at approximately 6:50 p.m.

Vandalism — 75 Staffordboro Boulevard, Staffordboro Commuter Lot, 6/11, 9:01 a.m. The victim reported the rear driver’s side window on her vehicle was shattered while it was parked in the lot. No items were reported stolen. The incident is believed have occurred sometime between 11 p.m. on June 10 and 9 a.m. on June 11.

Vandalism — Knollwood Court & Highpointe Boulevard, 6/12, 2:20 p.m. Windows were shattered on six vehicles parked in the area. The vehicles appeared rummaged through. No items were reported stolen. The incidents are believed to have occurred sometime between 5 p.m. on June 11 and 5:45 a.m. on June 12.