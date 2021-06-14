Evelyn B. Clark

EVELYN BARRIE CLARK OBITUARY

Evelyn was born in Brooklyn, NY and grew up living in Rockville Center, NY and Salisbury, MD. Her father passed away suddenly when she was 12, so she and her Mother moved to Rochester, NY to be near family. She graduated from a professional secretarial school and was employed in Rochester, NY. She met Dale, her future husband, on a blind date and they were married in 1956

While a busy stay at home military wife who raised four children and supported her husband’s 30 year career in the Marine Corps, she lived in Virginia, Hawaii, South Carolina, North Carolina, Connecticut, New York, Rhode Island and Italy. She learned to love the more than 24 household moves and found that each place would have something special she would always remember.

The family settled in Virginia when Dale retired from the Marine Corps in 1986. After nearly 30 years of marriage, she returned to college and earned an Associate’s Degree in accounting and worked as an accountant for several years. Upon her retirement from accounting, she spent more time on her favorite hobbies, choral singing and golf.

Evelyn and Dale moved to Westminster at Lake Ridge from Fredericksburg in 2007, living initially in a cottage for 6 years and then to an apartment as her health deteriorated. Evelyn was very active in Westminster activities. She spent five years on the Health Committee, where she wrote the Quarterly Health Newsletter, was Co-Chair of the Library Committee for many years and was active in the Westminstrals, Westphalians and Kitchen Band. During her lifetime, she enjoyed many forms of art: watercolor, charcoal, calligraphy, cross stitch, and many others. The loves of her life were her Catholic faith and her Family.

Evelyn is survived by her husband Dale and three daughters: Brenda and husband Maurice Hines, Jr., Mary Barron, and Colleen and husband Tim Wells; six grandchildren: Maurice Hines, II, Brrianna Ledbetter, Danielle French, Mark Barron, Taylor Wells and Benjamin Wells; and four great grandchildren: Maurice Hines III, Gilbert Ledbetter V, Roman Millette, Scarlett Millette; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.