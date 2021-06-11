Stafford County

An investigation into a burglary of a vape shop led to arrests in two separate theft cases.

On April 29 at 12:18 a.m., deputies responded to Vapamotive Vape Shop (1036 Warrenton Road) for a report of a burglary. Upon arrival, they found the glass front door of the business shattered and merchandise scattered on the ground. Numerous containers of vape juice were reported stolen.

Detective H.D. Young was assigned the case and identified two suspects, Joseph Wells, 18, of Stafford, and a 14-year-old male juvenile. The investigation revealed Wells threw a weight through the glass front door and both suspects entered the store at 11:23 p.m. on April 28. They filled bags with vape juice containers and then fled the business. It is suspected Wells used Snapchat to sell the stolen items.

Further investigation revealed Wells was also responsible for a theft from a vehicle that occurred in the early morning hours of April 29 at the Geico building (15 Geico Boulevard). A firearm magazine was stolen and later recovered from Wells’ residence. He was also tied to a theft that occurred at Tobacco Hut (712 Warrenton Road) on May 3. Wells entered the store and grabbed several vape products before fleeing the store.

In connection with the three incidents, Wells was charged with breaking and entering, grand larceny, conspiracy, possession of burglarious tools, destruction of property, two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, two counts of larceny, and tampering with a vehicle. Wells was taken into custody on June 9.

He is currently being held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail. The juvenile suspect was charged with breaking and entering, grand larceny, and conspiracy.

Prince William County