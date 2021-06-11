Rappahannock rising: River to surpass flood stage at 2 a.m. Saturday

The Rappahannock River in Fredericksburg is to surpass the flood stage by 2 a.m. Saturday, cresting at nearly 14 feet deep. Thirteen feet is considered flood stage on the Rappahannock at Fredericksburg.
Today, the river rose to nearly 11 feet deep, two feet shy of the flood stage, according to the National Weather Service.
“…the water level is elevated and the water is moving quickly and is not safe for recreational use. There are indications that the river is even more swollen further upstream and is on its way down here.”
–Katie Brady, Stafford County Fire and Rescue Department
Further upstream, areas in and around Culpeper have seen more than 10 inches of rain over the past 24 hours.
Stafford County remains under a flood warning until 10 p.m. tonight.
Flood Warning
National Weather Service Baltimore MD/Washington DC
334 PM EDT Fri Jun 11 2021
Charles MD-King George VA-Stafford VA-
334 PM EDT Fri Jun 11 2021
The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has extended the
* Flood Warning for… West Central Charles County in southern Maryland… King George County in central Virginia… Stafford County in northern Virginia…
* Until 1000 PM EDT Friday.
* At 334 PM EDT, While heavy rain has moved out, local officials report road closures and high water in multiple locations due to flooding. Radar estimates between 2 and 7 inches of rain fell today, with areas south of Nanjemoy, Maryland and around Dahlgren. Virginia among the hardest hit.
Some locations that may experience flooding include…
King George… Dahlgren…
Fairview Beach… Nanjemoy Creek…
Potomac Creek… Aquia Creek…
Port Tobacco River… Passapatanzy…
Weedonville… Berthaville…
Dogue… Lambs Creek…
Jersey… Shiloh…
Ninde… Nanjemoy…
Sealston… Rollins Fork…
Arkendale… Widewater…