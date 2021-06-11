Rappahannock rising: River to surpass flood stage at 2 a.m. Saturday

The Rappahannock River in Fredericksburg is to surpass the flood stage by 2 a.m. Saturday, cresting at nearly 14 feet deep. Thirteen feet is considered flood stage on the Rappahannock at Fredericksburg.

Today, the river rose to nearly 11 feet deep, two feet shy of the flood stage, according to the National Weather Service.

“…the water level is elevated and the water is moving quickly and is not safe for recreational use. There are indications that the river is even more swollen further upstream and is on its way down here.”

–Katie Brady, Stafford County Fire and Rescue Department

Further upstream, areas in and around Culpeper have seen more than 10 inches of rain over the past 24 hours.

Stafford County remains under a flood warning until 10 p.m. tonight.