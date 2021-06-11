Prince William sheriff awards four $1,000 scholarships

Prince William County Sheriff Glendell Hill handed out four $1,000 scholarships to four local college students on Thursday, June 10, 2021.

The scholarship presentation was held at the Prince William County Sheriff’s Office. The scholarship recipients, among their close family members, were recognized for their academic achievements and commitment to pursuing a college education in the criminal justice field.

During the presentation, Hill commended the students for having an interest in law enforcement.

“You are the future. By going to school and getting experience, you are preparing yourselves to be qualified candidates for future careers in law enforcement,” said Hill.

Hill encourages the students to come back to Prince William County to work in law enforcement once they complete their degrees. He also reminded them of the importance of surrounding themselves with good people because they represent their family, friends, and community.

The scholarships were provided to the students through the Virginia Sheriffs’ Institute (VSI). The VSI Scholarship program was created to provide an opportunity for young people, across the state of Virginia, to receive financial assistance in their pursuit of an education in the criminal justice field while attending Virginia colleges and universities.

The scholarship program would not exist without the financial support of local citizens and businesses who are associate members of VSI.

The Sheriff’s Office encourages local high school and college students to apply for the scholarship starting each year in February.

Students may re-apply for the scholarship while they are in college to continue receiving awards throughout their college years. This year, the VSI awarded 66 scholarships to students throughout Virginia.

The Prince William County Sheriff’s Office received four of those scholarships.

The recipients: