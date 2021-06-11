Expect delays near Stafford Hosptial for ongoing I-95 Express Lanes work

One westbound lane on Hospital Center Boulevard will close near Route 1 in Stafford County for 24 hours a day next week for pavement repairs as part of the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension project.

Crews are working near the Route 1 and Hospital Center Boulevard intersection to install new utility lines and build the sign foundations for the future access point to the express lanes at exit 140 (Courthouse Road).

Starting at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, June 14, workers will close one westbound lane on Hospital Center Boulevard between Route 1 and Wyche Road to repair a section of pavement damaged during preliminary engineering activities.

Weather permitting, the westbound lane will remain closed 24 hours a day until 2 p.m. on Friday, June 18 to allow crews to safely complete the work and restore a smooth traveling surface for motorists.

Message boards will be posted near the work zone to alert drivers to the long-term lane closure.

Construction started in spring 2019 on the 10-mile extension of the 95 Express Lanes in the median of I-95 from south of exit 143 (Route 610) to the vicinity of exit 133 (Route 17).

In addition to building 10 miles of two reversible high-occupancy toll lanes, the project will create three new access points to the 95 Express Lanes.

Additional access to the express lanes will be added near the exit 133 and exit 140 (Route 630/Courthouse Road) interchanges, and near the Russell Road interchange at Quantico Marine Corps Base in Prince William County.

Express lanes will also connect to both I-95 Northbound and Southbound Rappahannock River Crossing projects.

Transurban, the operator of the existing 95, 395, and 495 Express Lanes, is managing the construction of the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension. The design-build project contractor is a joint venture between Branch Civil, Inc. and Flatiron Construction Company.