Expect delays near Stafford Hosptial for ongoing I-95 Express Lanes work

One westbound lane on Hospital Center Boulevard will close near Route 1 in Stafford County for 24 hours a day next week for pavement repairs as part of the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension project.
Crews are working near the Route 1 and Hospital Center Boulevard intersection to install new utility lines and build the sign foundations for the future access point to the express lanes at exit 140 (Courthouse Road).
Starting at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, June 14, workers will close one westbound lane on Hospital Center Boulevard between Route 1 and Wyche Road to repair a section of pavement damaged during preliminary engineering activities.
Weather permitting, the westbound lane will remain closed 24 hours a day until 2 p.m. on Friday, June 18 to allow crews to safely complete the work and restore a smooth traveling surface for motorists.
Message boards will be posted near the work zone to alert drivers to the long-term lane closure.
Additional access to the express lanes will be added near the exit 133 and exit 140 (Route 630/Courthouse Road) interchanges, and near the Russell Road interchange at Quantico Marine Corps Base in Prince William County.
- Express lanes will also connect to both I-95 Northbound and Southbound Rappahannock River Crossing projects.