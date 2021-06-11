Pfizer coronavirus vaccines to be offered at Manassas Mall

On Monday, June 14, the Prince William Health District vaccine clinic at Manassas Mall will start offering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on certain days.

The clinic is closed on Friday, June 18, in observance of Juneteenth. The clinic will reopen on Saturday, June 19 (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.) and offer Pfizer that day.

Schedule an appointment (Once on the VASE website, enter “20109” for the zip code.)

When scheduling an appointment, check to see which COVID-19 vaccine type the clinic is offering that day.

Walk-ins are accepted, but appointments are highly recommended.

Address: 8300 Sudley Road, Manassas, VA 20109.

MODERNA AND KIDS AGES 12-17

Widespread vaccination is critical to helping stop the pandemic and the variants. This is why the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends everyone 12 and older receive the vaccine against COVID-19.

Currently, Pfizer is the only COVID-19 vaccine authorized for children ages 12-17. Soon, the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine could be authorized for use in this same age group.

REMINDER: Pfizer Second Doses

You are due for your 2nd dose if:

You received your 1st Pfizer dose on May 24 (Northern Virginia Community College Campus in Manassas)

Monday, June 14, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Pfizer 2nd doses will be administered at PWHD Mobile Clinic at NOVA Community College – Manassas Campus.

Community Vaccination Center (CVC) Offers Pfizer – CVC Information:

Hours: Monday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Address: 14041 Worth Ave., Woodbridge, VA 22192 (former Gander Mountain store)

Vaccine Types: Pfizer vaccine (12 and older) and Johnson and Johnson vaccine (18 and older)

Walk-ins: CVC allows some walk-ins, especially for those wanting the J&J vaccine

Schedule appointments (After getting to the VASE website, enter “20110” for the zip code.)

Mobile Johnson and Johnson Clinic – Harris Pavilion in Manassas