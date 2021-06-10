Suspect jailed after car theft, fire

A 35-year-old man is behind bars in connection with car theft and the subsequent car fire that took place in December.

Aggravated Malicious Wounding | Grand Larceny Auto | Arson Investigation *ARREST – On June 8, the suspect wanted in connection to the vehicle theft that was reported to have occurred in the 14100 block of Minnieville Rd. in Woodbridge (22193) on December 11, was arrested. The suspect, Martinez Juan ROBERTSON, was located and taken into custody by members of the Fairfax County Police Department.

Arrested on June 8: [No Photo Available]

Martinez Juan ROBERTSON, 35, of no fixed address

Charged with aggravated malicious wounding, grand larceny, felony petit larceny, petit larceny, preventing the summoning of law enforcement, careless destruction of property, felony destruction of property, destruction of property, and suspension of license for conviction of theft.

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Incarcerated

On December 11 at 2:26 PM, officers responded to the 14100 block of Minnieville Rd. in Woodbridge (22193) to investigate a vehicle theft. The victim, a 59-year-old woman, reported to police that she and an acquaintance, identified as the accused, were inside her vehicle when a verbal altercation escalated.

As the victim tried to call the police, the suspect grabbed her wrist causing her to drop the phone. The accused then picked up the phone before exiting the vehicle. When the victim exited the vehicle, the accused got into the driver’s seat and fled the area. The victim was able to flag down a passing motorist who notified the police.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. While investigating, officers learned a vehicle that was on fire in the 3700 block of Chippendale Cricle. Members of the Prince William County Fire Marshal’s Office went to investigate the vehicle fire.

Officers determined the vehicle that was on fire belonged to the victim. On December 20, following the investigation, officers and investigators with the Fire Marshal’s Office obtained arrest warrants for the accused, identified as Martinez Juan ROBERTSON.