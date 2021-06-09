Special Olympics torch run to pass through area tomorrow

Runners for Special Olympics Virginia will carry the touch through Woodbridge on Thursday, June 10 on its way to the games in Richmond.

About 9 a.m., runners will gather at a fire station at 15219 Holleyside Drive in Montclair, and from there run to the Gar-Field Eastern District police station at 15948 Donald Curtis Drive, via Cardinal Drive.

Prince William police tell us:

New this year: The runners will be transported from Gar-Field to PWC DFR Station 17, at Cardinal and Waterway drives. Runners will begin here and follow the route down Cardinal Drive to the entrance area of Gar-Field at Donald Curtis and Cardinal drives. Any Special Athletes who choose to run will start at this point and run to the fuel pumps area to complete the race. The route will not continue down Route 1 this year, so the total route is 3.6 miles.

Law enforcement agencies across the state are assisting in the running of the touch. The touch run began on Monday, and when it ends on Saturday in Richmond, it will have traveled 22,000 miles across the state.

Once in Richmond, the torch carried across the state will be used to light the “flame of hope” of the Special Olympics summer series games.