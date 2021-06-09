Helen W. Smith of Woodbridge, VA, beloved wife of the late Norman H. Smith and loving mother of Bruce, Maureen, Donna, Janice, Nancy, Patricia and Sharon as well as grandmother to many grandchildren and great grandchildren passed away peacefully at her home on April 29, 2021.

Helen was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and resided in Woodbridge, Virginia for the past 60 years. She was a devout Catholic and served multiple leadership roles throughout her life in addition to volunteering in her community which included logging in walkers at Potomac Mills Mall for over 30 years. We mourn the loss of your presence and we will carry your memory in our hearts forever.

A funeral service will be held on June 17, 2021, at Mountcastle Funeral Home in Woodbridge at 10:00 a.m. followed with a burial service at Quantico National Cemetery.